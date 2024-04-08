【In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR】12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will unveil business opportunities in late April

MACAU, April 8 - 【MGTO】12th MITE will be held from 26 – 28 April 2024

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) will take place at Halls A, B and C, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 26 – 28 April 2024, opening to the public for free admission. Under the theme of “Meet at MITE: Discovery, Networking, Interaction!”, MITE will welcome tourism and related industry delegates from near and far in Macao. Residents and visitors will be offered a showcase of the latest tourism information and products from around the world as well as Macao’s vibrant offerings of “tourism +”. Residents and visitors are welcome to participate in the event.

Seven major highlights on wider exhibition floor at three halls

The exhibition area is expanded this year to a total of 30,000 square meters at the Halls A, B and C. The openings hours are extended as well. There are seven major highlights with the aim to create a powerhouse of tourism and other related sectors. The content is rich and diverse. There will be the Gastronomy Pavilion and The Cellar under one roof among other highlights in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. Like last year, the “1+4 Pavilion” will be set up once again to foster the development of the four key industries, including health and wellness, modern financial services, innovative technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade as well as culture and sports. For the first time, MITE will feature a “Belt and Road Product Pavilion”. Enterprises from countries and regions along the Belt and Road will be invited to showcase their distinctive products.

Launch of 25-patacas products

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, the Gastronomy Pavilion, The Cellar and Macao Pavilion will launch a “25 patacas” campaign featuring special offers on different products such as Mainland day tours, various beverages and culinary delights. In addition, the Expo will present to residents and visitors the latest tourism information and products in Macao and from worldwide, local distinctive products, products and services of the “1 + 4” industries, products from Portuguese-speaking countries as well as distinctive commodities from countries and regions along the Belt and Road. Many exhibitors will launch discounted products exclusive during the Expo as well.

MAK MAK grand lucky draw for chances to win

Expo visitors can join the popular “MAK MAK grand lucky draw” once again this year by purchasing any product(s) worth 500 patacas or above on site (valid within the three days of MITE) for a chance to win attractive prices. Besides the consumption lucky draw, they can also enter another grand lucky draw with admission tickets in hand.

Business networking for partnership opportunities

Riding on the opportunity brought by MITE, MGTO will invite over 100 representatives of overseas travel agency associations to Macao for the first time after the pandemic for a business networking occasion with their counterparts in Macao to explore business opportunities together.

Multichannel promotional campaign unfolds

MGTO has successively rolled out an online-offline promotional campaign for the 12th MITE among residents and visitors, on MGTO’s platforms on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, Facebook and Instagram, as well as via television and radio commercials, bus TV and exterior advertisements, magazine, outdoor and light box advertisements.

Extended opening hours, free admission for the public and free shuttle bus service

The daily opening hours of the 12th MITE will be extended for one hour longer than last year. It will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 26 April, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 27 April and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 28 April. Admission tickets will be distributed for free at the entrances of Hall A. During the Expo, free shuttle bus service will be provided between the event venue and four local points on Macao Peninsula and Taipa. Free parking will be available to the public at Hall D and E.

MGTO will hold a press conference later to unveil the program of MITE and several other concurrent activities. For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.