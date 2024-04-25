Fluoramics to Showcase Select Products at Offshore Technology Conference
HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector is a low-VOC sprayable rust protection that provides penetrating protection against rust and corrosion.
LOX-8 Lubricant is non-flammable, formulated for both wet and dry conditions, prevents galling, and is safe to use with harsh chemicals and gases. LOX-8 Thread Sealant seals threads in cryogenic to extreme heat conditions plus is impervious to nasty chemicals.
We’re excited about bringing HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector to OTC. We continue to develop our chemistries to help industries save money, improve processes, quality, and product life cycle.”LEWISTON, MINN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics, a premier provider of thread sealants, greases, lubricants and corrosion control products to the oil, gas, and energy industries, will be exhibiting in Booth 1165 at Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), May 6 – 9, 2024 at NRG Park, Houston, TX.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
Fluoramics is internationally recognized for its HinderRUST, LOX-8, and Tufoil Technology brands of products.
New to the show this year is HinderRUST: Cable & Metal Rust Protector. This sprayable version of HinderRUST rust stopper provides penetrating protection against rust and corrosion. Use Cable & Metal Rust Protector on equipment maintenance, tools, and metal storage. It is an ideal solution for the offshore industry as it is manufactured without solvents which means it is safe to use everywhere, including in enclosed spaces. Application is easy with a hand or garden sprayer.
HinderRUST is available in a variety of formulas and packaging, all of which are non-toxic and non-flammable. Being solvent-free and non-hazardous, they are safe to use everywhere and will not evaporate over time. The chemistry is both water-displacing and self-repairing. It remains mobile and fills voids created by nicks, scratches, or dents.
Unlike other brands of rust inhibitors, HinderRUST is based on engineered chemistry that makes it an incredibly effective rust stopper. All HinderRUST products are surface active through a chemical process known as adsorption which spreads the product across the surface of metal and forms a molecular adhesion to the surface. Adsorption creates a thin film of HinderRUST on metal surfaces which make it much more difficult to wear off.
Also featured at OTC is non-flammable LOX-8 Lubricant, formulated for wet and dry conditions and safe for use with harsh chemicals and gases, making it the perfect lubricant to use on valves, O-rings, gaskets, gears, motors, and bearings. The thread sealant variation, LOX-8 Thread Sealant, is the must-have sealant for working with industrial gases, cryogenic liquids, and aggressive chemicals including oxygen and chlorine. Both LOX-8 products prevent stainless steel galling.
Fluoramics’ products are great maintenance items for the offshore energy arenas as they are solvent-free, non-flammable, and low-VOC, making them ideal for the oil, gas, and wind energy industries.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Lewiston, MN, USA, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. If you have technical questions about Fluoramics products, you can “Ask an Engineer” by calling +1 507 205 9216 or visit the company’s website at www.fluoramics.com.
