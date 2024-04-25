Fluoramics to Showcase Select Products at Offshore Technology Conference

HinderRUST Cable & Metal Rust Protector is a low-VOC sprayable rust protection that provides penetrating protection against rust and corrosion.

LOX-8 Lubricant is non-flammable, formulated for both wet and dry conditions, prevents galling, and is safe to use with harsh chemicals and gases. LOX-8 Thread Sealant seals threads in cryogenic to extreme heat conditions plus is impervious to nasty chemicals.