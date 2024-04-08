Kent Imaging is excited to announce Daryl Reed as the Vice President of Global Sales

Kent Imaging

Daryl Reed brings considerable expertise in medical devices and wound care to the Kent Imaging sales team as the newly appointed Vice President of Global Sales.

The timing is optimal as Kent is experiencing explosive growth, and we look forward to leveraging Daryl’s skill set and experience to lead this charge.” — Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging, Pierre Lemire

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce Daryl Reed as the Vice President of Global Sales. Mr. Reed brings a wealth of knowledge from over fifteen years working directly with medical devices and eleven years dedicated to wound care. Globally, wound care has been underserved concerning assessment technology but is transitioning to the forefront of the medical sector. Mr. Reed is looking to combine his strategic thinking and team experience to execute Kent’s vision internationally.

“The innovation from the company and the opportunity to implement unique targeted strategies is what drew me to Kent Imaging. I’m excited to be able to use my experience in medical technology and advanced therapies to deliver on business outcomes and corporate global goals of the company,” says Daryl Reed.

As Kent Imaging continues to focus on improving patient outcomes with its innovative device, SnapshotNIR, adding strong leadership to the sales team is an essential step for growth. Daryl Reed has had experience selling innovative solutions to the wound care and surgical markets providing him a unique perspective to bring to an all-encompassing sales approach.

“I am very excited to have Daryl join Kent in the capacity of VP of Global Sales. He brings a clear vision and perspective to our organization that is highly complementary to the team. The timing is optimal as Kent is experiencing explosive growth, and we look forward to leveraging Daryl’s skill set and experience to lead this charge,” says Chief Executive Officer of Kent Imaging, Pierre Lemire.

Prior to this role with Kent, Mr. Reed held key positions within Pfizer, where he honed his skills during company acquisitions and essential growth in the pharmaceutical industry, at Ethicon Endo-Surgery, where he broadened his experience in the surgical MedTech industry, and at MIMEDX, developing and implementing growth sale strategies within surgical and hospital-based wound care markets.

Kent Imaging is strategically building the future of medical imaging technology, delivering non-invasive diagnostic solutions to improve patient outcomes on a global scale with SnapshotNIR. Using near-infrared spectroscopy, SnapshotNIR penetrates the skin to the microvascular circulation. With an industry-leading proprietary algorithm, the device measures tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) and hemoglobin levels, both oxyhemoglobin and deoxyhemoglobin, to assist clinicians in their bedside patient care.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and reduce healing time. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

