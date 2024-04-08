Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,720 in the last 365 days.

Former Simpson County Justice Court Deputy Clerk Arrested

Former Simpson County Justice Court Deputy Clerk Arrested

April 8, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Effie Ramsey, former Simpson County Justice Court Deputy Clerk, for embezzlement and alteration of records. Ramsey is accused of embezzling funds collected from fines and pocketing the money for herself. She was served with a $1,348.05 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“We will continue to hold the line on misuse of your taxpayer dollars, big or small. This is why we’ve been able to recover more money in the last five years than any other five-year period in the history of the Auditor’s office,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Ramsey faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A $50,000 surety bond covered Ramsey’s employment at the Simpson County Justice Court. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Ramsey will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button on the Auditor’s website or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

You just read:

Former Simpson County Justice Court Deputy Clerk Arrested

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more