Former Simpson County Justice Court Deputy Clerk Arrested

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Effie Ramsey, former Simpson County Justice Court Deputy Clerk, for embezzlement and alteration of records. Ramsey is accused of embezzling funds collected from fines and pocketing the money for herself. She was served with a $1,348.05 demand letter at the time of her arrest.



“We will continue to hold the line on misuse of your taxpayer dollars, big or small. This is why we’ve been able to recover more money in the last five years than any other five-year period in the history of the Auditor’s office,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Ramsey faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A $50,000 surety bond covered Ramsey’s employment at the Simpson County Justice Court. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Ramsey will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button on the Auditor’s website or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.