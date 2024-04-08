City of Tampa, FL, Streamlines Solicitation Development and Contract Management with OpenGov Procurement
The system will allow for more efficient process automation and provide a user-friendly interface for both City staff and vendors.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Tampa, FL, faced challenges with its procurement processes, including the use of multiple platforms and a limited vendor portal that hindered efficiency and increased vendor costs. In response, Tampa chose to extend its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in cloud software built for the public sector.
Tampa's procurement team was facing the time-consuming task of building out solicitations and lacked a unified platform for managing contracts and presenting metrics or project statuses efficiently. The City needed a solution that could offer a single, streamlined platform to cut down on manual entry and duplicate work. OpenGov Procurement distinguished itself with its ability to offer an enhanced vendor portal with a single login for statewide or nationwide access, greatly reduced solicitation building time, and integrated contract management.
By adopting OpenGov Procurement, the City of Tampa can anticipate a transformation in its procurement operations. The new system will allow for more efficient process automation and provide a user-friendly interface for both City staff and vendors, significantly reducing the time and effort required to manage procurement activities. Additionally, the increase in procurement data will make it easy to pull reports and share impact with leadership.
The City of Tampa, FL, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
