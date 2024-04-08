Brody Brothers Pest Control Celebrates New Office with Donation to Eden Mill Nature Center in Bel Air, MD Brody Brothers celebrated 40 years with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new Bel Air office

Harford County welcomes new business: Brody Brothers Pest Control celebrates 40 years with expansion, community donation, and job opportunities

We're thrilled to open our new Bel Air office. This expansion allows us to reach new customers, contribute to the community, and create local jobs.” — Levi Brody, President of Brody Brothers Pest Control

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a milestone achievement marking both their 40th anniversary and continued growth, Brody Brothers Pest Control, a family-owned business, recently opened a new office in Bel Air, Harford County.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on Friday, April 5, 2024, officially opened its doors at 1331 Baltimore Pike, adjacent to The Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack. The new office reflects the company's commitment to expanding its reach and providing comprehensive pest control services to homeowners in Harford County.

Serving the Community for Four Decades and Beyond

Established in 1984, Brody Brothers Pest Control has built a strong reputation for excellence across the Baltimore Metro area. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and expertise in pest control solutions has earned them numerous awards, including 10 Angi's Super Service Awards, 2 Best of Baltimore recognitions, and being named Baltimore's Best Places to Work. They are also a proud member of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.

This expansion into Harford County signifies its dedication to serving a wider clientele and fostering long-term relationships within the community.

For Levi & Talis Brody, owners of Brody Brothers, this expansion is more than just business growth. It's about bringing their second-generation expertise and passion for a pest-free environment to a new community.

Giving Back to Nature: Supporting Eden Mill Nature Center

As a company built on family values and environmental responsibility, giving back is paramount for Brody Brothers. To celebrate their arrival, they'll donate to Eden Mill Nature Center, a local non-profit dedicated to environmental education and appreciation. This aligns perfectly with Brody Brothers' commitment to protecting Maryland families and the environment.

Investing in Harford County's Future

The new office brings not only expanded service options for Harford County residents but also exciting job opportunities. In addition to expanding its services, Brody Brothers Pest Control is delighted to announce new employment opportunities in Harford County. As part of its growth strategy, the company seeks highly motivated individuals to join its team in Bel Air. Available positions include pest control experts, Customer Service Heroes, and administrative assistants.

About Brody Brothers Pest Control

Brody Brothers Pest Control is a family-owned and operated business with a 40-year legacy of exceptional service. It is dedicated to providing personalized pest control solutions using eco-conscious practices and the most advanced products and interventions. Brody Brothers Pest Control believes in building strong bonds within the communities it serves and actively supports local initiatives.

For more information about Brody Brothers Pest Control in Bel Air or to schedule your free home and yard pest inspection, please call their office at 410-734-2598 or visit https://www.brodybrotherspestcontrol.com/harford-county-pest-control/.