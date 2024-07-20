Brody Brothers Pest Control Expands to Anne Arundel County

Brody Brothers Team Celebrating Grand Opening with Donation to Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails

Local Pest Control Company Brings Award-Winning Services and New Jobs to the Area

GLEN BURNIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brody Brothers Pest Control, a local pest control leader with a reputation for excellence, has expanded its services to Anne Arundel County with the opening of its new Glen Burnie office. The company celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a generous donation to the Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Anne Arundel County with the opening of our new Glen Burnie office," expressed Levi Brody, President of Brody Brothers Pest Control. "This expansion positions us to better provide our comprehensive pest control services to Anne Arundel County residents. We remain committed to providing our customers with the same high-quality services and exceptional customer care that have become our hallmark."

Brody Brothers Pest Control understands the unique pest control challenges homeowners in Anne Arundel County face. From pesky ants to troublesome termites, the company’s team of experienced and highly trained technicians is equipped to tackle even the most stubborn infestations. Whether you’re dealing with a mouse intrusion, ant concerns, or unwelcome wasp nests, Brody Brothers Pest Control has the expertise to eliminate the problem and prevent its recurrence.

Award-Winning Pest Control Services

Brody Brothers Pest Control has been recognized with numerous awards for their outstanding service, including:

- Angi Super Service Award 10 times

- Best of Baltimore 2 times

- Baltimore's Best Places to Work

- Nextdoor's “Neighborhood Fave” 3 years running (2021, 2022, and 2023)

Expanding to Serve Anne Arundel County and Creating Jobs

Brody Brothers Pest Control’s expansion into Anne Arundel County is a testament to the company’s rapid growth and commitment to serving the community. This expansion has also led to job development in the area, as the company is actively hiring pest control technicians and customer service representatives to provide exceptional service to its new customers.

“We are excited to create new job opportunities in Anne Arundel County and to contribute to the economic growth of the region,” said Talis Brody, CFO of Brody Brothers Pest Control. “Our company culture is built on teamwork and collaboration, and we are committed to providing our employees with a rewarding and fulfilling work environment.”

A Comprehensive Range of Pest Control Services

Brody Brothers Pest Control offers a wide range of pest control services to address various pest control needs, including:

- Mouse control

- Ant control

- Termite control

- Mosquito control

Tailored Approach and Preventative Measures for Year-Round Protection

The company’s tailored approach ensures homeowners receive effective, long-lasting solutions to their pest problems. Brody Brothers Pest Control provides both treatment services and quarterly preventative services for year-round protection from unwanted pests. This proactive approach helps prevent infestations from occurring in the first place, saving homeowners time, money, and frustration.

Commitment to Community and Giving Back

Beyond its commitment to pest control excellence, Brody Brothers Pest Control is also dedicated to giving back to the community. As part of its expansion into Anne Arundel County, the company has made a donation to the Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails, demonstrating its commitment to supporting local families and organizations.

“Giving back is an integral part of our company culture, and we are committed to making a positive impact wherever we serve,” said Levi Brody.

Experience the Brody Brothers' Difference

If you’re ready to say goodbye to unwanted pests and embrace a pest-free home, Brody Brothers Pest Control is here to help. Call them at 410-571-4492 to schedule your free estimate.

About Brody Brothers Pest Control

Brody Brothers Pest Control is a family-owned and operated pest control company serving the Baltimore metropolitan area for over 40 years. The company is committed to providing its customers with the best pest control services using the latest techniques and products.

