The Joint Chiropractic to Celebrate Two-Day Grand Opening Celebration in Columbia, MD Sept. 23-24

The Joint Chiropractic - Columbia, MD is hosting a 2-day Grand Opening celebration Fri 9/23/22 Sat 9/24/22.

The Joint Chiropractic (NASDAQ:JYNT)

There's quite a bit of local demand for chiropractic care, with patients from Columbia regularly traveling to The Joint's other locations around Baltimore & Prince George’s County for care.” — Dr. Victor Abadom, Clinic Director

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joint Chiropractic, the fastest-growing chiropractic network in the country, is hosting a Grand Opening weekend celebration Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24.

The event, which takes place during National Pain Awareness Month, will start at 10:00 a.m. both days and run until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia, MD 21045.

The grand opening celebration will include FREE chiropractic adjustments, local celebrities and special guests, dozens of exciting giveaways and raffles, and plenty of delicious food from nearby restaurants. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 24th at 12:15 p.m.

Accessibility for patients seems to be the primary motivation behind the new chiropractic clinic location. Not only does being near the Dobbin Center area eliminate the need for patients to drive far but, as Dr. Victor Abadom, Clinic Director, points out, the proximity to Walmart, Target, The Ale House Columbia, and Starbucks make it easier for patients to incorporate chiropractic care into their daily routine. According to Dr. Abadom, "There's quite a bit of local demand for chiropractic care, with patients from Columbia regularly traveling to The Joint's other locations around Baltimore & Prince George’s County for care."

New patients in the Columbia area can text "TJ Columbia" to 56468 to claim your FREE initial visit and reserve a VIP time.

The Joint Chiropractic offers affordable and convenient chiropractic services to help families with lower back pain, migraines, and sciatica pain, among other issues. The Columbia chiropractic clinic is currently holding its soft opening and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information about The Joint Chiropractic - Columbia and its chiropractic services, contact them at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia, MD 21045, (410) 983-3464, or visit https://www.thejoint.com/maryland/columbia/columbia-md-07017