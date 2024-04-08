COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® REOPENS IN RALEIGH
Corporate leadership brings a refreshed location to North CarolinaRALEIGH, NC, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, is bringing their best-in-class services back to Raleigh, NC. The corporate-owned location is reopening on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 and will be led by Operations Manager Ryan Hall, who will be supported by corporate leaders Vice President of Operations Dan Whalen and Manager of Corporate Operations Greg Mullis.
Located at 6129 Westgate Rd., Raleigh, NC 27617, the Raleigh College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
“College HUNKS is in the business of providing exceptional friendly and professional service, while also building leaders. Having started at an entry level with the brand and risen through the ranks, including corporate opportunities, I am honored to step into this new role to lead the Raleigh store,” said Ryan Hall, Operations Manager for the Raleigh College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®. “We look forward to supporting area residents and businesses with our services and community initiatives.”
The Raleigh College HUNKS serves Apex, Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Hillsborough, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Pittsboro, Raleigh, Wake Forest, and the surrounding communities.
Vice President of Operations Dan Whalen brings eight years of experience in the moving industry. He started in the Tampa corporate store, where he helped grow that location from $1 million in revenue to over $6 million, all while being very profitable. Whalen’s success in the Tampa corporate store led to him moving to the Brand Central team, where he was able to leverage his experience and take the principles and strategies he applied in Tampa and share them with other franchise locations. In addition to having the corporate stores under his footprint, Whalen also works with the franchise locations through his team of Franchise Business Coaches. He brings a wealth of operational experience, leadership and team development expertise.
Manager of Corporate Operations Greg Mullis joined College HUNKS in 2021. He currently manages four other College HUNKS locations that generated nearly $18 million in revenue in 2023 and completed almost 26,000 jobs throughout their communities. Mullis has worked in both franchise and corporate operations and has worked with many of the top performing franchises in the system to identify and develop systems and processes that lead to success and operational excellence.
Operations Manager Ryan Hall has more than six years of experience within the College HUNKS brand. He started as a Wingman on the trucks and moved his way to Captain, where he was the driver and leader of the crew. Hall excelled in this role, and eventually moved into a Manager position where he led the New Hire Recruiting & Training efforts, along with Safety and Fleet Management. His breadth of experience also includes serving as a Safety Specialist for the brand.
"We are delighted to reopen our Raleigh location with the strong leadership of Dan, Greg, and Ryan," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Each of them brings incredible talents, expertise, and a deep understanding of the brand that can help ensure the success of this location and enable us to provide for the moving and junk hauling needs of this community.”
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Raleigh HUNKS team plans to support the brand’s causes and localized needs.
For more information about the Raleigh HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/Raleigh or call (919) 648-0700.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
