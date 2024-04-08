The Secretariat announces the nomination of 14 electricity-related projects for PECI selection process

Following the Secretariat’s call for the 2024 selection process of Projects of Energy Community Interest (PECI), 14 electricity-related infrastructure projects have been nominated. These include 10 overhead lines projects and, for the first time in the Energy Community, two energy storage and two smart electricity grid projects.

There is considerable interest among project promoters in the development of electricity infrastructure within the Energy Community. The nominated infrastructure projects partially address development needs to facilitate a decarbonization pathway. Moreover, modern technologies such as energy storage (BESS) and smart electricity grids are beginning to be considered in some Contracting Parties.

Aligned with the revised TEN-E Regulation 2022/869 on guidelines for trans-European energy infrastructure, as endorsed by the Ministerial Council Decision 2023/02/MC-EnC on December 14, 2023, the process aims for rigorous adherence to established standards and selection criteria. Stakeholders were invited to propose projects aligned with specified criteria, with the nomination period concluding on March 18, 2024.

All nominated projects will undergo thorough pre-selection and evaluation, guided by the criteria outlined in the revised TEN-E Regulation. Two dedicated groups, comprising representatives from Contracting Parties (ministries), national regulatory authorities, transmission system operators for electricity and gas (TSOs), the European Commission, the Energy Community Secretariat, the Energy Community Regulatory Board, the ECDSO-E entity, and either the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) or gas (ENTSOG), will collaboratively curate a preliminary list of PECI projects by the end of June 2024. The finalization of this process is anticipated in December 2024, with the Ministerial Council expected to ratify the final PECI list.