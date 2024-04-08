Highlights and Updates – March 2024

Warm Pacific Greetings and welcome to the latest edition of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat.

March was bustling for the SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism as we prepare for the upcoming Sustainable Tourism Consultation Workshop scheduled from the 1st – 2nd of May in Nadi, Fiji. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting event.

We have concluded the consultations for the development of the Pacific Marine Tourism Guidelines, gathering an extensive amount of valuable feedback and insights on marine tourism products, services, and policies that exist from around the region. We have now commenced the drafting process for the Marine Tourism Guidelines based on this input.

In this issue, we commemorate International Women’s Day and extend special recognition to women in tourism who have been instrumental in driving positive change, particularly in the sustainable tourism sector across our Blue Pacific Ocean.

We are thrilled to showcase the remarkable work of four inspiring organisations led by women who are making significant strides in sustainable tourism within their respective countries, garnering attention on a regional scale.

Firstly, we spotlight the Vatuvara Foundation, a charitable organisation based in Fiji dedicated to conserving the natural environment of Fiji’s Northern Lau Group through innovative conservation initiatives and community empowerment efforts, in collaboration with the exclusive resort, Vatuvara Private Islands.

Next, we commend the Mamanuca Environment Society for their unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and community welfare through sustainable tourism practices within the Mamanuca Island Group in Fiji.

Also, we feature Talanoa Consulting and Talanoa Treks, a noteworthy Fiji-based sister organisation that serves as a catalyst for fostering cultural exchange and community cohesion through sustainable tourism initiatives.

From the Cook Islands, we highlight the Te Ipukarea Society, a trailblazing advocate for environmental stewardship and the integration of sustainable tourism practices into project implementation.

Explore the Newsbeat to delve deeper into the stories of these pioneering women-led organisations.

Keep an eye out for our Resource of the Month, the UN Tourism Policy Guidance to Support Climate Action by National Tourism Administrations. This policy guidance aids governmental tourism agencies in facilitating the transition to a low-carbon tourism sector. It offers global examples of effective practices for implementing climate-friendly policies and leveraging cross-sector climate initiatives.

Look out for the upcoming events and important announcements where you can learn more about the sustainable tourism related events from around the region and the world, including the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture that will take place in Hawai’i from 6 – 16 June 2024.

