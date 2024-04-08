SMARTECH Wins for the Second Time Consecutively IT Award for its AI-Enabled Autonomous Manewfacturing™
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH is proud to announce that it has been awarded today for the second time consecutively by People and Computers in its annual competition for IT Excellence in the category of Digital Transformation and Innovation for its implementation of Autonomous Manewfacturing™ software at an American manufacturing facility.
SMARTECH won the award for the implementation of AI modules on the OT stack for an American wood-based panel manufacturer. This project delivered substantial efficiency improvements to the manufacturing customer that brought a direct impact to their bottom line and led to additional projects across their enterprise.
This is the second year in a row that SMARTECH has won an award for its breakthrough autonomous manufacturing platform for the manufacturing sector. The AI-based solution autonomously drives critical production equipment while improving throughput and quality while lowering costs.
Hanoch Magid, SMARTECH CEO said “We are very pleased to have won this award two years in a row. The positive response from the market, our customers and partners is the strongest testament that there is demand for cutting-edge AI-based technology from the manufacturing sector. Our deeply innovative Autonomous Manewfacturing™ platform supercharges performance improvements across line capacity, stability, quality and costs. This speaks to manufacturers who face a challenging business environment and have found a way to achieve further growth with SMARTECH’s solutions.”
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw material use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart, autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH, Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
For more information about SMARTECH solutions, visit http://www.smartech.com
About People & Computers IT Awards
People & Computers hosts an annual awards event to acknowledge outstanding IT projects involving Israeli companies. The jury is made up of a group of distinguished industry representatives who select the top projects which showcases the depth and breadth of industry accomplishments. For more information, see https://www.pc.co.il/
For media and press inquiries, please contact:
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies
+972 54-760-7024
nathalie.vaknin@smartech.com