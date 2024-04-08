AVer and Xilica Collaborate on Professional Voice-Based Camera Tracking Solutions

AVer Europe Joins Forces with Xilica

AVer Europe & Xilica has joined forces to support the growing demand for voice-based tracking suitable for medium and large collaboration spaces.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, joined forces with collaboration solution provider Xilica® to support the growing demand for voice-based tracking suitable for medium and large collaboration spaces, such as multi-purpose rooms, auditoriums, and classrooms.

AVer voice-based camera tracking solutions are ideal for dynamic presentations and lectures. They guarantee that participants, whether present in the room or joining remotely, receive an equally vivid view of the content without needing a camera operator. With voice tracking, AVer cameras offer flexibility to presenters, granting them ease of use and access to various presentation styles.

Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe noted: "By integrating Xilica's expertise in voice-based PTZ camera tracking functionality with our innovative visual solutions, we're set to deliver seamless collaboration experiences in conference rooms, multi-purpose rooms, auditoriums, and classrooms."

AVer’s Pro AV Camera line works seamlessly with Xilica’s room audio systems, providing an intuitive, code-free audio-video experience with microphone integration from leading brands. The microphones include the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, Shure Microflex Advance MXA920, and the Yamaha Adecia RM-CG into the joint room solutions, allowing users a variety of microphone choices for different types of rooms.

"Our partnership with Xilica marks a significant milestone in delivering comprehensive collaboration solutions tailored to the demands of modern work and education environments. By combining AVer's award-winning education technology and Pro AV solutions with Xilica's advanced collaboration products, we're empowering organizations to enhance communication and collaboration in medium and large collaboration spaces." - Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

“We’re pleased to be able to offer our partners the ability to deploy AVer’s high-quality Pro AV cameras natively within our systems,” said Shaun Robinson, VP Product, Xilica. “By combining Xilica’s easy-to-install room audio solutions with AVer’s broad range of camera products, we can offer our joint customers a comprehensive solution for any size of space.”

To learn more about Xilica, please see www.xilica.com.

To learn more about AVer’s Pro AV cameras, please see www.avereurope.com/solution/pro-av

About Xilica

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica’s solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries. To learn more about Xilica’s solutions, visit www.xilica.com.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.