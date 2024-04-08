Enveu and Layercake Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Live Streaming Technology
Enveu, a global provider of specialized OTT solutions partners with Layercake to provide an unparalleled live streaming experience across platforms and devices.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enveu, the global provider of specialized OTT solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Layercake, a top live streaming technology company. This collaboration aims to elevate the live streaming experience to new heights, offering users unmatched performance and reliability.
Enveu is dedicated to enhancing streaming solutions for Sports, Content creators and other businesses, while Layercake is renowned for its stable and scalable live streaming technology. By joining forces, the two companies aim to set a new standard for live streaming excellence, specifically in the ANZ region. Layercake's expertise in live streaming technology ensures optimal performance and adaptability, guaranteeing an unparalleled viewing experience across all platforms and devices.
On this partnership, Shalabh Agarwal (Enveu’s Co-founder & CEO) commented:
“I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Layercake. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide our users with the most innovative and reliable streaming solutions available. Together with Layercake, we are poised to revolutionize the live streaming landscape, offering unparalleled performance and reliability to our clients worldwide. We look forward to the incredible opportunities this partnership will bring and the positive impact it will have on the streaming industry as a whole."
Padraig O’Donovan, Layercake's Director Commented:
“Layercake is delighted to partner with Enveu to deliver leading OTT solutions for our customers. Enveu pairs perfectly with Streamcake, Layercake’s award-winning Media Orchestration and Automation Platform. The Streamcake technology seamlessly delivers a cost-effective streaming solution using a unique approach that enables clients to ‘BYO’ their own infrastructure and tailor their media workflows. We look forward to showcasing the unmatched live and on-demand streaming opportunities that our collaboration with Enveu brings.”
About Enveu:
Enveu provides end-to-end OTT technology solutions to build, launch, manage and grow a video streaming business across 12+ platforms. Their premier SaaS platform - the Experience Cloud helps Media Publishers, Content Creators & Digital businesses globally to manage their content in one central location, create intuitive OTT apps across multiple devices, engage with users on a personal level and monetise content on various models. In contrast to its competitors from the Americas & Europe, Enveu offers a unique, less-code environment with minimal CAPEX and helps Brands go LIVE within weeks.
For more information, please visit www.enveu.com
About Layercake:
Layercake is a pioneer in digital, media and live. Layercake’s innovation ability has inspired the development of world-class and award-winning media management and orchestration products (Streamcake & Mediacake) that are facilitating a whole new world of streaming and commercial possibilities. Layercake’s products and services enable customers to leverage their media rights effectively, responsibly and at scale, making complex operations like live streaming easy.
Layercake has designed, developed, delivered and operated world-first, business-critical solutions for clients across all sectors, including media and entertainment. The ability to deliver at scale, rapidly mobilising teams of subject matter experts from across the globe is game-changing and ensures Layercake achieves the best outcomes for clients.
With a unique and proven approach to operational consulting and implementation, Layercake enables clients to unlock their digital potential and transform the way they operate.
For more information, please visit www.layercake.cloud
