Enveu Partners with Sport Buff to Revolutionize Real-Time Gamification in Sports Broadcasting
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the sports industry, bringing interactive gamification to sports broadcasts and elevating fan engagement.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enveu, a global provider of specialized OTT solutions and Experience Cloud, a low-code OTT SaaS solution for content creators across the globe, today announced a partnership with Sport Buff, the company leading next-generation fan engagement and gamification solution for sports broadcast and media applications.
As the sports entertainment landscape continues to evolve, so does the demand for immersive experiences. In line with this, Enveu is making a move to offer meaningful ways to improve customer engagement in real time. Sport Buff's commitment to interactive gaming technology fits perfectly with Enveu's objective to provide innovative video streaming solutions for the media landscape, especially sports content.
Now, it will be easier for viewers to actively participate and interact with the content they love in different and engaging ways, this includes predictions, polls, trivia, ratings, and much more. For broadcasters, it is now possible to build, entertain and monetize the audience seamlessly. As a result, the partnership is focused on bridging the gap between traditional broadcasting and modern video streaming methods.
Uncovering the prime features:
1- Winning Predictions: Fans can predict game outcomes, player performances, and key highlights, adding an element of friendly competition among viewers.
2- Real-Time Purchase: Viewers can purchase sports clothing, tickets and more with interactive shoppable overlays.
3- Live Polls: Interactive polls feature on live gaming allow fans to weigh in on critical decisions and some interesting questions.
4- Instant Fantasy Updates and Ratings: Viewers can get instant updates on their Fantasy games and provide instant ratings for players' performances, influencing post-game discussions.
5- Sponsorship: Monetize from your active viewers via sponsors & advertisers, allowing them different coupons & free ticket offerings.
6- Multi-lingual support: Let users from different regions connect & share their views on their favorite sports.
On this partnership, Shalabh Agarwal (Enveu’s Co-founder & CEO) commented:
"We are thrilled to partner with Sport Buff to bring a new era of fan engagement to our customers. With our combined expertise, we will deliver an interactive platform that not only entertains but also connects fans with the games and events on a whole new level. Undoubtedly, this collaborative platform not only enhances the fan experience but also opens up new avenues for sports broadcasters, sponsors, and advertisers to connect with their target audiences in innovative ways. I am very much looking forward to unleashing the value we will deliver to our client with this partnership.”
Jonty Whitehead (Founder and President of Sport Buff) stated:
“It is so exciting to be working with a partner like Enveu that shares our vision for changing the way audiences engage with their content. Together, by allowing viewers to actively interact with what has been a passive experience for far too long, we can drive increased retention, engagement and open up brand new monetization opportunities. It is great to be working with such an accomplished partner in the region and opens up a brand new range of possibilities in the region”
About Enveu:
Enveu provides end-to-end OTT technology solutions to build, launch, manage and grow a video streaming business across 12+ platforms. Their premier SaaS platform - the Experience Cloud helps Media Publishers, Content Creators & Digital businesses globally to manage their content in one central location, create intuitive OTT apps across multiple devices, engage with users on a personal level and monetise content on various models. In contrast to its competitors from the Americas & Europe, Enveu offers a unique, less-code environment with minimal CAPEX and helps Brands go LIVE within weeks!
For more information, please visit https://www.enveu.com/
About Sport Buff:
Sport Buff was founded in 2019 by tech entrepreneur Benn Achilleas [CEO] and global broadcast leader Jonty Whitehead [President]. With cutting-edge technology, proven operational delivery and deep experience in live sports broadcasting, the business has worked with a range of sports rights holders and major tournaments including Qatar 2022. They have worked with many of the globe’s biggest broadcasters across a range of platforms including Web OTT, Android and iOS as well as Twitch and YouTube. Sport Buff are proven to be able to increase viewing time, capture valuable data and drive greater engagement with their viewers, as well as create new on-screen sponsorship assets, helping them to better engage, retain and monetize their audience.
For more information, please visit https://sportbuff.com/
