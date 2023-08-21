Revolutionizing Video Platform Development: HCL VoltMX and Enveu Join Forces
EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to witness the future of video platform development as HCL VoltMX and Enveu unite to create something extraordinary. This groundbreaking partnership brings together two industry leaders, combining the power of low-code technology to deliver seamless video experiences that set new industry standards.
Enveu, a global provider of specialized OTT solutions, and HCL Volt MX, the industry-leading low-code platform, have come together to simplify the OTT platform and VOD development process. Their shared expertise empowers content owners to deliver immersive video experiences faster and more efficiently than ever before.
Shalabh Agarwal, Enveu's Co-founder & CEO, shares his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with HCL Volt MX to redefine the way organizations approach video platform development. With this strategic move, we will empower customers with rapid OTT platform development solutions with our SaaS-based Cloud Platform capabilities, at the same time, eliminating complexities and allowing customers to focus on their core business objectives. We look forward to working closely with the HCL VoltMX team and leveraging their expertise in low-code development to deliver exceptional results for our customers."
Francois Nasser, VP GTM, HCL Software, further emphasized the importance of the partnership: "As the demand for video content continues to grow, enterprises must adapt and innovate to stay competitive in the digital landscape. The partnership between Enveu and Volt MX addresses this growing need by enabling Enveu to deliver their enterprise platform in an accelerated method due to the combination of low code development and integration, saving an average of nine to 12 months in planning and development."
"This partnership between HCL Volt MX and Enveu marks a thrilling step forward in the world of video platform development. With our low-code expertise and Enveu's cutting-edge solutions, we are set to revolutionize the way organizations deliver immersive video experiences. Together, we will empower businesses to stay ahead in the digital landscape and unleash their true potential. Get ready for an exciting journey of innovation and transformation!" - Pavaanjeet Singh, Global Director - HCL Volt MX Partnerships.
Enveu's premier SaaS platform, the Experience Cloud, enables Media Publishers, Content Creators & Digital businesses to manage content in one central location, create intuitive OTT apps across multiple devices, engage users on a personal level, and monetize content on various models. Combined with HCL Volt MX's unified development experience and low-code principles, the possibilities are limitless.
Stay tuned for more exciting updates and innovations as HCL Volt MX and Enveu continue to revolutionize the world of video platform development. To learn more about this partnership and its potential, visit the official websites of HCL Volt MX (https://www.hcltechsw.com/volt-mx) and Enveu (www.enveu.com).
Shalabh Agarwal
