Portland, Bluegrass Band, Fog Holler to Take the Stage at Wrangletown Cider

Wrangletown Cider and North Story Wines are pleased to welcome Fog Holler on Friday, April 12th at 8pm. Local singer-songwriter Ruby Ruth George will be open the show.

Innovation meets tradition in bluegrass band, Fog Holler. Based in Portland, Oregon, Fog Holler is inspired by a range of influences from The Stanley Brothers to Buck Owens to Primus, Fog Holler breathes fresh life into well-worn forms like the murder ballad and the power waltz. With deeply personal, sometimes tongue-in-cheek lyrics, the band pays homage to their classic country and bluegrass forbears by modernizing these familiar frameworks. Fog Holler produced their first original EP Or Else the Sun in 2018, which featured a broad range of traditional American styles and established the band as a versatile artistic force. In 2021 they released Rocking in a Weary Land, their second self-produced EP, and earlier this year they released their first full-length studio album, self-titled “Fog Holler”. Exploring themes of self-reflection and nostalgia, the album evinces a distinct maturity that separates it from Fog Holler’s previous recordings. Described by two-time Grammy Award Winner Cathy Fink as “The next generation of the many shades of grass”, Fog Holler’s captivating tunes and coordinated outfits are quickly enthralling longtime bluegrass fans and newcomers alike. Now based out of Portland, OR, Fog Holler has spread the joy of the high lonesome sound in the U.S, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Switzerland, and shared stages with The Del McCoury Band, Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester, The Po’ Ramblin Boys, The Kathy Kallick Band, The Watkins Family Hour, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands, and more.

This show is all ages. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are available online and at the door.

