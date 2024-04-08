‘Almost Fringe Festival: Celebrating Art, Culture, and Community in Point Arena’ on April 20th

This is a press release from pointarena.net:

Get ready to experience the quirky, the unconventional, and the utterly delightful as Almost Fringe Festival returns to Point Arena on Saturday, April 20th, from 10:00am to 7:00pm. This vibrant event promises a day filled with art, culture, music, and festivities “on the fringe”, showcasing the unique spirit of Mendocino County and beyond.

Move your way through a whole day of events at the Point Arena Lighthouse, downtown Point Arena, and the Point Arena Cove.

At the iconic Point Arena Lighthouse is the Wind and Whale Celebration, featuring the Berkeley Kite Wranglers soaring their ocean creatures high above the bluff. Watch the whales above and below!

From there, hop on the shuttle downtown, where each local business has something special in store to contribute to the festivities.Indulge your senses with a balloon animal from Franny’s bakery, immerse yourself in interactive exhibits at Action Network, and savor delicious eats from the likes of the Good Food Club window, Gama, and Arena Co-Op. Connect with neighbors and new friends on the patio at New Museum Brewery, soaking in the lively atmosphere.

Downtown’s Main Street will come alive with a bustling food court and craft market featuring local vendors showcasing their unique wares. Throughout the day, live music sets at Think Visual, Coast Highway Collective, and The Cove will provide the perfect atmosphere for dancing and grooving.

The festivities continue with live music at The Cove from 3:30pm-5:30pm, a ping-pong tournament at Point Arena Pizza, delectable offerings like live oysters and rockfish ceviche from Pier Place, and treats and warm drinks from Cove Coffee.

The Almost Fringe Festival runs from 10:00am to 7:00pm, culminating just in time for attendees to catch a screening of Cheech and Chong at the Arena Theater. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, Almost Fringe is an amazing way to explore Point Arena and all of our one-of-a-kid offerings. Come join us and be a part of this wonderful celebration!

For more information, visit pointarena.net or follow us on Instagram @visitpointarena.