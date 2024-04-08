‘Origins of Ordinary’ by McKinleyville Resident Jeff Kelley at EXIT Theatre April 12-14

This is a press release from the EXIT Theatre:

EXIT Theatre Presents “Origins of Ordinary” written and performed by Jeff Kelley

7PM FRIDAY/SATURDAY APRIL 12/13 and 3PM SUNDAY APRIL 14, 2024

At EXIT Theatre, 890 G Street, 2nd Floor, Arcata

Tickets $15 at https://origins-of-ordinary.eventbrite.com

and cash at the door (leave a reservation at [email protected] )

Captain Ordinary, McKinleyville resident Jeff Kelley, weaves a journey through story and song to acceptance of a fragmented mind. Part folk concert, part play, part group therapy session of the performer, Ordinary is out to make up his mind. The problem is that he’s not the only one in there.

Three Performances Only! Jeff brings his show to the intimate EXIT Theatre on the Plaza in Arcata after his successful premiere of “Origins of Ordinary” at his house concert. “A clever and courageous autobiographical melding of story and song,” — Gigi Cooper Floyd. “Intimate, Relatable, Revealing, Extraordinary!” — Violet Mercedes Dinning