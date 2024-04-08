Tequila Corrido Wins Big at Regional ADDY Awards
Accolades for creative success include recognition as “Best Of Show”
These awards are a testament to the creativity of our team, as well as our commitment to make every piece of creative we craft tell a unique story.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tequila Corrido proudly announces a streak of victories in the American Advertising Federation’s prestigious American Advertising Awards for creative excellence. Tequila Corrido’s digital storytelling in “The Spirit of Tequila Corrido,” filmed on location in Jalisco, Mexico, along with the brand's playful, guitar themed campaign for a Tequila Corrido music festival collaboration stood out among advertising’s best and brightest of the Southwest. In this second stage of the AAF three-tier competition, Tequila Corrido was judged against winning, local entries from across Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, and El Paso, Texas, and ran away with a total of nine awards:
AAF (District 12) Awards 9 ADDYs to Tequila Corrido:
• Best of Show
• 4 Gold ADDY Awards
• 4 Silver ADDY Awards
To earn the opportunity to dominate in AAF’s District 12 competition, Tequila Corrido first swept the Phoenix Ad Club’s ADDY Awards. The local chapter presented a stunning thirteen ADDYs to Tequila Corrido’s creative team. Those wins totaled the most awards for any brand or campaign, and more accolades than any ad agency received collectively while representing multiple clients in competition. (Find hi-res images here.)
AAF (Phoenix) Awards 13 ADDYs to Tequila Corrido, 2023-34
• Judge’s Choice
• 9 Gold ADDYs
• 2 Silver ADDYs
• 1 Bronze ADDY
"We’re stoked to receive such prestigious recognition from the American Advertising Federation. While unexpected, these awards are a testament to the creativity of our team, as well as our commitment to make every piece of creative we craft tell a unique story,” says Ken Phox, Tequila Corrido President, in response to the success of the campaign.
Tequila Corrido remains one to watch on the road to the national ADDYs, which will be awarded at AAF’s Admerica in Salt Lake City on May 31st.
About Tequila Corrido
Tequila Corrido is a premium, award-winning tequila, made of mature, Blue Weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico (NOM 1412,) headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero-Mena oversees Tequila Corrido’s production of Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and a limited release Overproof. Named for the folk songs known as corridos, each recycled-glass bottle is adorned with a leather bound guitar pick- a nod to the music and culture that inspires every sip. Visit ilovetequilacorrido.com for more on the award-winning brand.
The Spirit of Tequila Corrido (2024 Gold ADDY Recipient)