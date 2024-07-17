Sip Tequila Corrido This National Tequila Day
Arizona's Premium Tequila Brand Adds Distribution in Massachusetts and Michigan
“Tequila Corrido is all about that celebration of sound and soul, aligning with the iconic music history of Motown and Detroit Rock City... I can’t help but expect this to be an epic collaboration!”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salud! Just in time for National Tequila Day, July 2024, Tequila Corrido expands into new markets.
— Brian Raab, Tequila Life Coach
Agave enthusiasts in Massachusetts and Michigan can now indulge in the handcrafted harmony and elegance of Tequila Corrido. Enjoyed neat or in a cocktail, each expression is a perfect symphony of flavors, every unforgettable sip is handcrafted free of additives. Now, even more of the country can celebrate the rhythms of summer with the bold and beautiful taste of Tequila Corrido.
Emerging as a brand to watch in the spirits industry, Tequila Corrido’s 2024 sales projections are on target to increase by a staggering one hundred percent over 2023. Since its 2019 relaunch, Tequila Corrido has steadily expanded into new markets, including inking recent partnerships in California and Florida, and now Michigan and Massachusetts.
Massachusetts’ Burke Distributing Corporation, with its impressive reputation, brings Tequila Corrido into New England.
“Burke has a strong line up of agave spirits, and we are honored to now be among them,” says Tony Boyle, Tequila Corrido CEO, adding “we are looking forward to a great Boston Tequila party!”
RNDC, Tequila Corrido’s Arizona distribution partner, will introduce Tequila Corrido to the Michigan market. With an enthusiastic launch planned for the greater Detroit area this summer, Tequila Corrido’s team will join RNDC for brand education and sales support. “Tequila Corrido is all about that celebration of sound and soul, aligning with the iconic music history of Motown and Detroit Rock City, doesn’t it? We’re the only bottle you’ll see on the bar or store
shelf that’s tied with a GUITAR pick, I can’t help but expect this to be an epic collaboration!” says Brian Raab, Tequila Corrido Life Coach.
The Tequila Corrido journey to the bars, restaurants, and retailers of Michigan and Massachusetts (and delivery across the majority of the country) begins in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. This premium, additive-free tequila is harvested with the finest Blue Weber agave, handpicked for maximum maturity and sugar content, slow cooked to perfection.
*Tequila Corrido Blanco is double distilled and then rested thirty days for a rich, fruit forward flavor and unforgettable, clean finish.
*Tequila Corrido Reposado’s smooth sophistication comes to life over eight months, aged in American Oak and Symphony barrels to develop notes of vanilla and spice, with an elegant butterscotch finish.
*Tequila Corrido Anejo is the embodiment of smooth. Aged eighteen months to develop its remarkable depth of flavor and rich amber hue. Alluring in its aroma with hints of maple and burnt caramel and a silky yet intense flavor, this expression is worth the wait.
*Tequila Corrido Overproof, new in 2024, is bold in . Already an award winner, is bold in its flavors of cooked agave, subtle spice, and tropical hints. At 50% ABV, this is an agave purist’s perfect pour.
To order online, find innovative recipes, and learn where Tequila Corrido is sold near you, visit our website at ilovetequilacorrido.com.
About Tequila Corrido
Tequila Corrido produces Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Overproof. Each expression begins as our luxurious, double-distilled Tequila Corrido Blanco. Named for the narrative ballads of Mexico known as corridos, each bottle of Corrido celebrates Mexico and music. Bottles made of recycled glass are adorned with a leatherbound guitar pick, as a nod to the melody and cultural flavors that inspire every sip. Tequila Corrido comes from the highlands of Arandas, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Among other honors, Tequila Corrido earned Gold at the SF Spirits Awards, Double Gold at WSWA Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition, and national prizes in sales and marketing from the American Advertising Federation. Visit ilovetequilacorrido.com to learn more.
