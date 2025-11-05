Tequila Corrido Makes Its Mark at the TAG Global Spirits Awards in Double Gold Fashion

Double Gold Winner Blanco Gold Winner

Arizona's additive-free Tequila Corrido earns top honors at the 2025 TAG Global Spirits Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tequila Corrido entered the TAG Global Spirits Awards with its story, its craft, and its character on display. The additive-free tequila brand, proudly based in Scottsdale, earned Double Gold for its Reposado, Gold for its Blanco, and Bronze for its Overproof Blanco, placing it among some of the most respected tequilas in the world.TAG is judged blind. There are no labels to lean on and no narratives to hide behind. The tequila has to speak for itself. When the results were revealed, Corrido stood on the strength of what is in the glass.The Reposado that earned Double Gold rests for eight months in a progression of four distinct barrels: American Oak, Missouri Oak, Hungarian Oak, and the brand’s signature Symphony barrel. The Symphony barrel is a custom blend of oak sourced from Kentucky, Minnesota, and Missouri. Each wood contributes its own tone over time, building a Reposado with depth and warmth and a finish that unfolds with patience. Nothing is rushed. The tequila reflects the time it was given.The Gold-winning Blanco marks a new chapter shaped by Master Distiller Oscar Vázquez Camarena. It is clean, bright, and expressive of the agave itself. Unforced. Clear. Balanced. The award acknowledges Oscar’s touch and the clarity of intention guiding the spirit forward.The medals recognize the craft. The connection happens when the tequila is poured in the real world. In a festival crowd. At a bar with a friend. Around a table where the night feels open and unplanned. That is where Corrido lives."Award recognition matters, but it is not the whole story," said Ken, President of Tequila Corrido. "People fall in love with this tequila when they encounter it in moments that feel real. When they taste it. When they share it. When the night gets good and something about it sticks. The medals confirm the craft. The world we build around the bottle is what keeps the story going."Corrido’s rise has been steady and intentional. The brand is growing through culture, community, and presence, not shortcuts. Every bottle carries a guitar pick tied at the neck. A reminder that tequila can have rhythm. That tradition and modernity can belong to the same song. That some spirits are not only for drinking but for remembering.About Tequila CorridoTequila Corrido is built on authenticity, not hype. Made with 100% Weber Blue Agave from the Highlands of Jalisco and zero additives, Corrido champions pure craftsmanship over shortcuts and celebrity endorsements. Inspired by the corridos—Mexican ballads of rebellion and triumph—the brand embraces a bold spirit that defies industry norms. Each award-winning expression—Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Overproof Blanco—blends old-world artistry with a modern edge, designed for those who respect tradition but aren’t bound by it. Corrido is both approachable and boundary-pushing, made to be sipped neat, mixed into cocktails, and remembered. Available in AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, MA, MI, NM, NV, TN, and TX. Learn more at ilovetequilacorrido.com and follow @tequilacorrido About the TAG Global Spirits AwardsThe TAG Global Spirits Awards are an international competition based in Las Vegas, bringing together a panel of respected judges from across the beverage, hospitality, and spirits industries. Entries are evaluated through blind tasting to ensure fairness and focus on the integrity of the spirit itself. The awards highlight excellence in flavor, balance, and craftsmanship across categories worldwide.

