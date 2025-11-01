Arizona's additive-free Tequila Corrido Turns Up the Volume at Party in the Park w/ Pitbull, Lil Jon, Shaggy & more

November 8, 2025 w/ Pitbull, Lil Jon, Shaggy, Ginuwine, Ying Yang Twins, Baby Bash, MIMS, DJ Luwiss Lux

Born from ballads and rooted in rebellion, Tequila Corrido brings its additive-free spirit to Gilbert’s first Party in the Park

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tequila Corrido , Arizona’s additive-free tequila rooted in rebellion, has been named the exclusive tequila sponsor of the inaugural Party in the Park , a one-day music festival lighting up Gilbert, Arizona. The event, produced by the team behind Boots in the Park, features a high-voltage lineup including Pitbull, Lil Jon, Shaggy, and more.This partnership represents a meaningful hometown moment for Tequila Corrido, a Scottsdale-based award-winning tequila inspired by corridos—Mexican ballads of rebellion and storytelling. Every bottle features a signature guitar pick, a nod to the music and spirit at the heart of the brand.“A corrido is a ballad — a story meant to be felt, remembered, and retold,” said Ken Phox, President of Tequila Corrido. “That’s exactly what nights like this are made for. Pitbull and Shaggy bring the hits. Corrido brings the chorus.”VIP Ticket Giveaway: Meet & Greet IncludedTo celebrate the partnership, Tequila Corrido is giving away a pair of VIP tickets that include an exclusive meet-and-greet experience. Entry details are live on Instagram at @tequilacorrido . No purchase necessary. Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Instagram. Please drink responsibly.More Than a Sponsor — A Local StoryCorrido’s presence at Party in the Park isn’t an imported marketing stunt. It’s a homegrown brand staking its claim as Arizona’s additive-free tequila, proudly headquartered in Scottsdale and celebrating the culture that inspires it. Every bottle carries a guitar pick — a tribute to the corridos, the ballads of rebellion and celebration that shaped the brand’s spirit.Festival goers can keep the music going long after the lights drop: Tequila Corrido is available locally at Total Wine & More, Trevor’s Liquor, AJ’s Fine Foods, and other select retailers, bars and restaurants across Arizona.About Tequila CorridoTequila Corrido is built on authenticity, not hype. Made with 100% Weber Blue Agave from the Highlands of Jalisco and zero additives, Corrido champions pure craftsmanship over shortcuts and celebrity endorsements. Inspired by the corridos—Mexican ballads of rebellion and triumph—the brand embraces a bold spirit that defies industry norms. Each award-winning expression—Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Overproof Blanco—blends old-world artistry with a modern edge, designed for those who respect tradition but aren’t bound by it. Corrido is both approachable and boundary-pushing, made to be sipped neat, mixed into cocktails, and remembered. Available in AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, MA, MI, NM, NV, TN, and TX. Learn more at ilovetequilacorrido.com and follow @tequilacorrido.About Party in the ParkParty in the Park is a one-day music festival in Gilbert, Arizona, bringing powerhouse performances from global hitmakers including Pitbull, Lil Jon, Shaggy, and more. As part of the Boots in the Park family, the festival pairs a marquee lineup with high-production staging, incredible food, and unforgettable fan experiences in the East Valley.

The Ballad of Tequila Corrido

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.