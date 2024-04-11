Latin Stars will perform at Miami Beach Pride Festival’s 16th Anniversary
Thousands will converge to celebrate diversity and inclusion with a Festival Saturday and Parade and Festival on Sunday. Pride. Progress and Perseverance.MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Beach Pride returns for its 16th anniversary with events running from April 2 - April 14, 2024, presented by Love Spirit. What originally began as a parade down Ocean Drive has now transformed into programming spanning 12 days that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The festivities include lavish floats, a queer art showcase designed to support local artists, social justice night as the community faces increasing legislative attacks, celebrity guests of honor, live performances and much more. This year's 2-day festival presented by Love Spirit has grown tremendously and promises to be the biggest and best iteration of Miami Beach Pride to date. To honor the journey of the LGBTQ+ community, the 2024 festival theme, Pride. Progress. Perseverance., will highlight our community’s past and celebrate a brighter collective future.
“With over 12 days of exciting events, there is truly something for everyone, and we have maintained our commitment to keep much of our programming free for the community to be as inclusive as possible,” says Bruce Horwich, Chairman of Miami Beach Pride. “Growing from a 15,000-person event in 2009 to now being one of the most celebrated Prides in the country with more than 170,000 attendees from all over the world, the goal is to honor our community all while having the message of unwavering resilience and uniqueness on full display along Miami Beach.”
Granda Entertainment, LLC, (Grandaentertainment.com) with over 30 years of experience in marketing and promoting artists, proudly supports the LGBTQ+ community. They have curated an exceptional lineup of Latin stars who are eager to deliver an electrifying performance for their LGBTQIA+ fans and allies on Saturday, April 13th, 2024.
Farina has won over the Latin music industry with her unapologetic lyrics, unique voice, empowering raps, and impressive freestyles. Her bold and avant-garde fashion choices further solidify her position as one of the most prominent Latin urban female artists. With over 20 million followers on social media networks and 2 billion streams across multiple digital platforms, Farina is a leading force in the urban music scene of today.
Osmani's Garcia super international hit "Taxi" w Pitbull has received over 800,000 million views on YouTube. He's been selected twice in a row to perform on NYC Times Square as the clock strikes 12, nominated for the American Music Awards, and is a strong advocate in support of the needs of his brothers and sisters in Cuba. He has had many hits including: "Pizza Are", "Mi Fidelidad", "Pow Pau", "Me Rindo Ante Ti", "Sushi", and his new single "Summer Love" with Julian Marley (Bob Marley’s son).
Luck Ra, is an Argentine singer-songwriter; with only 23 years old and his characteristic raspy voice, he became one of the great references of the new music scene in Argentina. On February he released his album “Que Nos Falte Todo” which has become the most listened to Argentinian artists, with more than 1.25 billion streams achieving TRIPLE PLATINUM in Argentina, and reaching #1 in Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global chart (and #10 in their US list). Only a week later, Luck Ra managed to position 7 tracks in his homeland’s Top 50, with 10 songs simultaneously featured on the Top 200, 8 of which are featured in his successful first album.
Activations:
- Pride Parade along Ocean Drive presented by CAN Community Health; On April 14th at Noon, chosen partners, organizations, and charities all over the country assemble to be a part of the Parade as thousands march in solidarity along Ocean Drive to celebrate their Pride. Floats, cheerleaders, drag queen performers and more can be seen marching together, a showcase of how Miami Beach uniquely stands for Pride.
- Love Spirit Entertainment Stage: Featuring headlining talent on the south side of the festival, there will be a variety of high-energy performances on Saturday beginning at Noon and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.
- HealthyMD Dance Stage: Where festival goers who come to dance, this is the place to dance. With a stellar lineup of the top DJs, this stage will kick off on Saturday beginning at Noon and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.
- Capital One Café Community Stage: A stage featuring up-and-coming talent.
- Jack Daniel’s Garden of Eve Women’s Pavilion: This special tent for the ladies always has amazing music from an all-female lineup of DJs.
- Gilead Trans Pride Pavilion: A trans-inclusive space highlighting trans-centered exhibitors, trans performers and DJs.
- The Lawn at the Calming Pavilion: A safe space for all differently abled attendees, youth, and anyone who wants to take a break from the action, with tons of games and activities for all ages. This activation will also feature a brand-new exhibit featuring Pride in Florida.
- Capital One Café Food Court: A wide selection of eight food vendors serving a variety of cuisine from around the world.
- Jack Daniel’s Airstream Activation: Come take instar-ready photos and enjoy an interactive tasting from one of the industry’s most recognizable brands
- Vizzy and Molson Coors Airstream Activation; all the beer and seltzer lovers, come and enjoy the latest flavors for that springtime sipping on the beach
- La Crema Inclusive Activation; Get the full La Crema Winery walkthrough experience and taste all the rich varietals and bubbles La Crema has to offer.
About Miami Beach Pride
For 16 years, Miami Beach Pride has brought together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, their friends, allies, and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ+ community. It is their mission to envision, plan and execute a roster of events and activities that are as diverse as the community itself, including activities centering on entertainment, events, arts, culture, and civic and social engagement.
MBP is the leading LGBTQ+ cultural arts organization in South Florida, regularly attracting 170K+ attendees. They annually produce a 1.7 million dollar Pride Festival and Parade for free for the community in April.
