Mamanuca Environment Society: Preserving Paradise – The Crucial Role of Community led Conservation

The Mamanuca Environment Society (MES) drives action in a world where environmental preservation and community welfare are paramount. Dedicated to safeguarding Fiji’s breathtaking Mamanuca island group, the MES is committed to preserving the islands’ natural beauty while enriching the lives of those who call them home.

MES is a conservation organisation that promotes sustainable tourism and community livelihood through environmental protection.

Education is a powerful tool for the Society, with programmes targeting diverse audiences, from resort staff to village schools. By raising awareness about the benefits of environmental conservation, they inspire a collective attitude to care for environmental conservation and its benefits and responsibility.

Despite their notable and empowering mandate, MES also encounters a range of challenges. Remote project sites and communication barriers pose hurdles, particularly during inclement weather. Waste management emerges as a pressing concern, with communities lacking essential services. Also, community members often perceive tourism solely as a profit-driven sector rather than recognising its potential to make substantial contributions to environmental conservation and community well-being. It’s important for people to change their way of thinking.

Yet, in the face of these challenges, the Society remains resilient through active partnerships, recognising that no man is an island and that collaborative action yields greater impact.

Youth empowerment is a core value of the Mamanuca Environment Society. It envisions that by nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders through educational programmes, they sow the seeds for a legacy of conservation stewardship.

Pivotal in the Mamanuca Environment Society’s mission is Marica Vakacola. Serving as the MES Project Manager for over a decade, Marica skilfully coordinates initiatives designed to safeguard the islands’ ecological integrity while enhancing their inhabitants’ well-being. Vakacola oversees project management, secures grants, and coordinates the implementation of community-based conservation initiatives.

Central to their ethos is the belief that environmental stewardship is not merely a duty but a shared responsibility ingrained in the fabric of society. Marica emphasises the need for a paradigm shift, urging communities to view environmental protection as essential to their livelihood.

Marica’s dedication stems from her love for nature and commitment to creating a safer environment for future generations. She sees conservation as an opportunity to build a network, strengthen partnerships, learn, and grow in providing support to the local communities and private sectors in this space, which is the main drive that has inspired her to continue working in sustainable tourism.

Source: Marica Vakacola, Project Manager – Mamanuca Environment Society

Photo Credit: Mamanuca Environment Society