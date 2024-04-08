17-Year-Old Pro Pickleball Phenom Anna Leigh Waters Wins 100th PPA Tour Title at Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Cup

Anna Leigh Waters lifts the PPA Tour 100th Title trophy at he Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Cup in Cary, North Carolina. Anna Leigh Waters celebrates winning a point in the Championship Match at the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Cup.

Waters wins Triple Crown and reaches the historic milestone in front of friends, family and a sold-out crowd in Cary, where she spent nearly half her childhood

I'm just super happy that I could get my 100 title here in Cary, North Carolina. This is where I grew up. This is where it all started. All my family here, all my friends are here.” — Anna Leigh Waters

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anna Leigh Waters is unquestionably the most dominant pickleball player in the world – and this week, she has made history as the first player on the women's side to reach 100 PPA Tour titles at the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Cup presented by CIBC.Waters' career is colored by impressive stats. As Professional Pickleball Association (Carvana PPA Tour) World No.1 in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, she is the odds-on favorite in every match she plays, no matter the location, conditions or her partner. With only one loss in each event so far in 2024, she also holds more Triple Crowns (winning singles, Doubles and mixed doubles in the same event) than anyone in the sport with an astounding 24.Fast facts on Anna Leigh Waters' dominance:- Waters has 36 singles titles, 31 women's doubles titles and 33 mixed doubles titles - she is the all-time leader on the women's side in PPA Tour titles.- Her 100 total gold medals is 63 more than her nearest competitor on the women's side (doubles partner Catherine Parenteau is next with 37).- Her first Gold Medal came in August, 2021 when she won singles at the Takeya showcase. Her quest to 100 titles took less than three years to complete.- She has won at least one gold medal in 41 of 45 PPA Tour events played.- In her career, she is averaging 2.22 gold medals per event played.- With 24 Triple Crowns, Waters holds more than any player in the sport - male or female.- In 2022, she was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list, the youngest honoree in the class."I'm definitely thinking about this [record] right now," said Waters when asked if she thinks about achieving records after earning her 100th PPA Tour title. "I'm just super happy. I've been watching the video board kind of just seeing some moments, you know, from my past titles, just my past tournaments and it's all coming back to me and I'm getting emotional. I'm just super happy that I could get my 100 title here in Cary, North Carolina. This is where I grew up. This is where it all started. All my family here, all my friends are here. So thank you all for the support.""Anna Leigh is an incredible athlete, competitor and ambassador for the sport of pickleball," said Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the PPA Tour. "Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America in part because of the charisma and talent of players like Anna Leigh. Her dominance on the court has been a joy to watch, helping to grow the game from both a participation and fan base perspective. One hundred titles is a remarkable career achievement, and at only 17 years old, she will continue to set and break records."

