Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Emergency Response Resources Amid Severe Weather Threat

TEXAS, April 7 - April 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize state emergency response resources ahead of a storm system expected to move across the state beginning Monday afternoon. The Governor also directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response) in anticipation of severe weather impacts.



“Texas is ready to respond with all available resources needed to assist local communities as severe weather, including severe thunderstorms and large hail, begins to impact the state tomorrow,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure that support and resources are swiftly deployed, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center. As Texans and out-of-state visitors begin to prepare for tomorrow’s historic solar eclipse, I urge them to heed the guidance of state and local officials, remain weather-aware, and monitor road conditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”



According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the state beginning Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. This storm system includes threats of large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging wind, and possible tornadoes.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has mobilized the following resources across the state to support local emergency response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighters and fire engines; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Strike Teams comprised of personnel and fire engines; Firefighting aircraft including large airtankers, multi-engine air tankers, single engine airtankers, aerial supervision modules and air attack platforms

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency response personnel to support requests for state assistance from local officials; Communications Coordination Group is engaging with telecommunications partners

Emergency response personnel to support requests for state assistance from local officials; Communications Coordination Group is engaging with telecommunications partners Texas National Guard: UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters

UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters Texas Department of State Health Service (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages and Severe Weather Support Packages including paramedics and ambulances

Wildland Fire Support Packages and Severe Weather Support Packages including paramedics and ambulances Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with road closures; motor graders to support emergency response operations

Personnel and equipment to assist with road closures; motor graders to support emergency response operations Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to assist with road closures and traffic control

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to assist with road closures and traffic control Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Park Rangers and Game Wardens to provide law enforcement support

Park Rangers and Game Wardens to provide law enforcement support Texas A&M AgriLife Extension: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support

Personnel to provide livestock support Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Air/water/wastewater monitoring Public Utility Commission of Texas: Personnel to coordinate with utility providers across the threat area



Texans and solar eclipse visitors are urged to monitor local forecast information and make an emergency plan, as the timing of severe weather on Monday coincides with post-eclipse travel. Additionally, people across the state are encouraged to follow instructions of local officials and keep an emergency supply kit nearby.



Visit DriveTexas.org to check road conditions, locate additional severe storm safety tips at TexasReady.gov, and access eclipse information at tdem.texas.gov/eclipse.

