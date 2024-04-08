Axle AI Cloud makes cloud media files searchable with “Smarter Media” AI Search Service Powered by Backblaze

Axle AI is launching the Axle AI Cloud, making cloud-hosted media searchable with the power of AI Axle AI Cloud includes transcription and face and object recognition Axle AI launches Axle AI Cloud media search software Powered by Backblaze

Revolutionary tool leverages Backblaze’s new 'Powered by Backblaze' infrastructure for affordable, seamlessly integrated AI tagging, transcription and search.

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI, Inc., the leader in providing AI-powered media search (NAB booth SL10061), is launching Axle AI Cloud, a new, highly affordable, AI-powered media storage service that is powered by the leading specialized storage cloud provider, Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE; NAB booth SL7077). The service is available for beta testers effective immediately, with wider release expected within 60 days.

The Axle AI Cloud allows media teams to easily search and reuse their cloud-based assets at a fraction of the price of other services on the market. Aimed at any organization managing large amounts of media - such as a broadcast network, film studio or corporate video team – this tool makes it easier to quickly identify and download the assets containing key content stored with Backblaze.

Along with media searchability, Axle AI Cloud provides the following features:

1. Integrated multi-language transcription with language auto-detect

2. Face recognition of over 5,000 global celebrities

3. Object recognition of over 1,200 objects

4. Logo recognition of over 300 global logos

5. Optical Character Recognition for searching onscreen text

6. H.264 proxy generation supporting playback in a browser front end

7. Browser-based user interface for searching AI analysis and user tags

8. Sophisticated browser-based review and approval tools

Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle.AI says:

“We created this highly integrated solution because until as media usage has ballooned, cloud storage has become almost impossible to search for video teams. More importantly, we wanted to provide the service at a price that more businesses could afford. Every business should get to benefit from seamlessly searchable media – price should not be a barrier.”

Gleb Budman, CEO at Backblaze says:

“Backblaze B2 helps nearly 100,000 businesses and individuals to store, protect, and use their data. I'm thrilled that we can now enable Axle.AI to offer their AI search functionality to a broad base of media customers by leveraging our new Powered By Backlaze program.”

Axle AI Cloud is being released in a beta program with signup requests at www.axleaicloud.com. Axle AI Cloud is based on the Axle AI Platform architecture, a fundamentally open architecture that leverages state of the art AI capabilities including vector embeddings. With this technology, it’s possible to not only provide breakthrough search solutions, but also incorporate further search and processing tools from a variety of partners.

For more information, visit https://www.axle.ai/

About Axle AI

Axle AI, Inc. is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple media search software, Axle AI has empowered its over 1,000 customer sites to solve the key problem of finding and repurposing their video content. Axle AI’s solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including video post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising, and government organizations worldwide.

Axle AI is a privately held company, boasting founders with extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. The company’s software was recently featured on the Linus Power Tips YouTube channel; clip at https://www.tinyurl.com/linusaxle. Learn more at www.axle.ai.

Press Contact:

Glen Goldin

Marketing Manager, Axle AI

glen@axle.ai

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Press Contact:

Jeanette Foster

Communications Manager, Backblaze

jfoster@backblaze.com

