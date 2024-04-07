MPD Searching for a Man in a Third-Degree Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who assaulted a woman in the 3500 block of Whitehaven Parkway, Northwest.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, at approximately 4:35 p.m., the suspect pushed the complainant to the ground and assaulted her in a sexual manner. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24047737