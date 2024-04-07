Submit Release
Need a Job? Pathway to Payday Workshop Series Coming Up

Press release from the City of Eureka:

group of graduates with certificates. Are you looking for a job? Do you want an opportunity to interview with multiple employers currently hiring?

Pathway to Payday is a FREE 4-day employment workshop series for community members, put on by the Community Access Project for Eureka in partnership with the Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation. This series focuses on enhancement of application, resume and interview skills, and offer participants the opportunity to interview with real employers for real jobs.

Businesses across a variety of industries will be participating and they want to meet YOU!

Pathway to Payday has a 90+ percent success rate with participants who completed the series receiving a second interview or a job offer.

man smiling during sitdown interviewThe Attire for Hire closet is available to all participants in need of interview clothing. Lunch and a light breakfast will be provided each day.

This event is taking place at the Betty Kwan Chinn Day Center (133 7th Street, Eureka), April 22nd-25th from 9am-12pm. Participants will also meet with staff the week prior to the workshop to create or polish their resume, sign up for the businesses they’d like to interview with, and complete applications in preparation for their interviews.

Pre-registration is required as space at this event is limited. Secure your spot today by submitting an application at uplifteureka.com, or in person at the Betty Kwan Chinn Day Center. Call 707-672-2253 for more information.pathway to payday flyer

