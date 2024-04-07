Limited Seats Remain for the Esteemed Ignite Christian Business Conference

"See you in May"

The Ignite Christian Business Conference will inspire and empower Christian business leaders focused on integrating faith and leadership in the business world.

This event was birthed amidst the challenges of Covid. It transcends personal aspirations; it's a divine movement reshaping America” — Kraig Bougher, Founder of Ignite-CB

Ignite Christian Business today enthusiastically announced that a limited number of seats are still available for its highly anticipated annual Ignite Christian Business Conference being held on May 16th and 17th. This transformative event is scheduled to take place at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, just a stone's throw away from Omaha, Nebraska, bringing together a community of faith-driven business leaders.Now in its fourth year, the Ignite Christian Business Conference ( Ignite-CB ) conference is poised to welcome approximately 600-700 Christian business leaders, entrepreneurs, and believers who are eager to connect, learn, and grow in their faith and business acumen. "This event was birthed amidst the challenges of Covid. It transcends personal aspirations; it's a divine movement reshaping America," shared Kraig Bougher, the visionary founder of Ignite Christian Business.The conference boasts an impressive lineup of speakers who stand at the forefront of faith and business, including Todd Saylor, the innovative entrepreneur behind Wired Differently, and Dr. Lance Wallnau, the futurist and CEO of Lance Learning Group known for his groundbreaking "Seven Mountains of Culture" theory. Attendees will also gain insights from Gary & Drenda Keesee of Faith Life Now, Apostle Greg Hood, an influential apostolic-prophetic leader, and Pastors Hank & Brenda Kunneman of Lord of Hosts Church.This year's event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for personal and professional growth, offering attendees the chance to immerse themselves in teachings and discussions that bridge the gap between faith and entrepreneurship. It's an invitation to be part of a movement that's not just about individual success but about fostering a community that champions faith, family, and service to others.For more information on how to secure your spot at this pivotal event and to learn more about Ignite Christian Business's mission to empower Christian business leaders, please visit our website and tune in to the Kingdom Talk Podcast on our YouTube channel About Ignite Christian Business:Ignite Christian Business serves as a beacon for business owners and marketplace leaders at every level, aiming to deliver impactful results while grounding their endeavors in the teachings of Jesus Christ. Through dynamic events, engaging media, and exclusive Partner Access programs, Ignite Christian Business is committed to nurturing relationships, inspiring success, and promoting a lifestyle of leadership rooted in faith. Join us in our journey to not just succeed in business, but to make a profound impact on the world around us.

