BDR.ai Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023
For 7 years, BDR.ai (formerly ScaleX.ai) has helped hundreds of companies identify their target prospects, create a multi-channel strategy to reach them. We are happy to receive this award!”CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BDR.ai, Always On Prospecting, today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for sales acceleration services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.
— Chad Burmeister
BDR.ai is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as a sales acceleration leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.
"For 7 years, BDR.ai (formerly ScaleX.ai) has helped hundreds of companies identify their target prospects, create a multi-channel strategy to reach them, and then execute outreach to generate pipeline and sales. We're happy to receive this award for our service enhancements in 2023!" Chad Burmeister, CEO, BDR.ai
“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."
BDR.ai (and soon SDR.ai) provide sales acceleration as a service by helping our clients identify their target prospects, then reach them authentically and in an accelerated way.
View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile https://clutch.co/profile/bdrai.
ABOUT BDR.ai
BDR.ai is a sales automation and artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses accelerate their sales process. With BDR.ai, sales teams can streamline their lead generation, lead enrichment, and lead prioritization efforts, giving them more time to focus on closing deals. To learn more, visit www.BDR.ai.
ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.
Chad Burmeister
BDR.ai
+1 303-229-5753
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok