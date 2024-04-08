Submit Release
BDR.ai AI for Sales Announces Growth Plans for 2024

Since 2017, BDR.ai (formerly ScaleX) has delivered Prospecting as a Service, Data as a Service, LinkedIn as a Service, and now companies want to acquire them.

Rather than raise capital and hire engineers, we chose to partner with cutting edge players in AI for Sales and focus on delivering real value for our clients.”
— Chad Burmeister
CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, BDR.ai announced that in the past 30 days, it has been approached by 9 unique companies to acquire their intellectual property, brand, partner relationships, and go-to-market strategy purpose built for high-growth technology companies, entrepreneurs and coaches.

Solutions BDR.ai lists on the website include:

-Prospecting as a Service
-BDR.ai Reachout for LinkedIn
-BDR.ai Introductions
-BDR.ai Data as a Service
-BDR.ai One-Click Conversations
-Facebook AI Prospector

Within the first year of launching the company, one of BDR.ai's competitors was vocal when they said, "you're just a reseller" and although this person was fundamentally correct in their statement, the word BDR.ai might substitute is the word just for great - "you're a great reseller".

"Rather than raise capital and hire engineers, we chose to partner with cutting edge players in AI for Sales, leverage their technology, and then put together a sales tech stack that delivers a sustainable, and unfair, competitive advantage for our clients," said Chad Burmeister, Founder of BDR.ai, Inc.

As BDR.ai considers it's potential acquirers, the most important outcome is that it's technology, systems and processes continue to be used for good, and to help entrepreneurs penetrate their market with ease.

For parties interested in a discussion about acquiring BDR.ai, Inc., email chad@bdr.ai.

View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile https://clutch.co/profile/bdrai.

ABOUT BDR.ai
BDR.ai is a sales automation and artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses accelerate their sales process. With BDR.ai, sales teams can streamline their lead generation, lead enrichment, and lead prioritization efforts, giving them more time to focus on closing deals. To learn more, visit www.BDR.ai.

Chad Burmeister
BDR.ai
+1 800-933-0886
chad@bdr.ai
BDR.ai Reachout

