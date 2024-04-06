Wanted Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Gun

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking a suspect wanted for an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 8:45 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported. The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect had discharged a handgun towards the victims prior to fleeing the scene.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 41-year-old Kevin Snead of Southeast, DC and Jumping Branch, WV. He is currently wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). Snead and his vehicle, a black Ford Mustang last seen displaying a West Virginia Tag N3X894, can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kevin Snead or his vehicle, or who has information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24049956