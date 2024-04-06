Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in an Attempted Bank Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District have announced a suspect has been arrested in an attempted bank robbery in Northwest.

 

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at 9:26 a.m., the suspect approached a teller inside a bank in the 400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any money.

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, 62-year-old Bruce Alan Smith of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Bank Robbery.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the US Capitol Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department for their assistance in this case.

 

CCN: 24050697

