MPD Seeking Suspects in Burglary of Northwest Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District are searching for two suspects involved in a burglary of a business.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:53 p.m., two suspects forcefully entered an establishment in the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects took money and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24050727