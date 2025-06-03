Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,037 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Felony Assault in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a violent assault of a man, in Southeast.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast, for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, with serious injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The on-scene investigation revealed the suspect is known to the victim and the assault stemmed from a dispute initiated by the suspect. The suspect was arrested on-scene.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 48-year-old Christopher Moore, of Southeast, D.C., was charged with Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 25081287

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Felony Assault in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more