MPD Arrests Suspect in Felony Assault in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a violent assault of a man, in Southeast.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast, for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, with serious injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The on-scene investigation revealed the suspect is known to the victim and the assault stemmed from a dispute initiated by the suspect. The suspect was arrested on-scene.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 48-year-old Christopher Moore, of Southeast, D.C., was charged with Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 25081287

