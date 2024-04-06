Correction* MPD Seeking a Suspect in Burglary of Northwest Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary of a business.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:53 p.m., the suspect forcefully entered an establishment in the 3800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect took money and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.