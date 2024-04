Berlin Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24A3002340

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2024 at approximately 1400 hours

LOCATION: McDonalds in South Barre

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Clinton Bell

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Barre. Prior to the stop, Troopers observed the vehicle at the McDonalds in South Barre. The operator was identified as Clinton Bell, who had a no-trespass order for McDonalds in South Barre. Bell was arrested for Unlawful Trespass and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation for a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/06/24

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

