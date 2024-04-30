PatchMaster has a New Owner in Knoxville
PatchMaster, a leading home services franchise, is proud to announce the re-opening of its Knoxville, TN location, now under new ownership.
Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized delivering exceptional customer experiences, and I see tremendous potential to apply this philosophy in the drywall repair business.”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s premier drywall repair franchise, is proud to announce its new franchise ownership group serving the greater Knoxville area. The new ownership group is led by David McMinn, a businessman with a distinguished career spanning decades in strategic sourcing and operations management, McMinn brings a wealth of expertise to his role as the owner-operator of PatchMaster Serving Knoxville.
McMinn’s impressive career includes leadership positions at industry giants like AutoZone, Office Depot, and Unisource. Throughout his journey, he has consistently prioritized exceptional customer service and operational efficiency. With this commitment to exceeding expectations, McMinn aims to revolutionize the Knoxville drywall repair industry.
“I am thrilled to take the reins of PatchMaster Serving Knoxville,” said McMinn. “Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized delivering exceptional customer experiences, and I see tremendous potential to apply this philosophy in the drywall repair business.”
McMinn shares PatchMaster’s core values of professionalism and quality craftsmanship. However, his vision goes beyond just repairs. He aspires to build lasting relationships with clients, establishing PatchMaster as the trusted solution for all their drywall needs.
Under McMinn’s ownership, PatchMaster Serving Knoxville will remain dedicated to providing prompt, reliable, and hassle-free service to homeowners and businesses alike. McMinn, along with his dedicated team consisting of his wife Nancy, and their son, Preston, is committed to upholding PatchMaster’s reputation for excellence in drywall repair services.
In his free time, McMinn enjoys engaging in remodeling projects and spending quality time at his mountain cabin. His family’s enthusiastic support has been instrumental in his decision to embark on this entrepreneurial journey, with the aim of building a thriving family business.
“David McMinn’s extensive background and dedication to customer satisfaction make him an ideal owner for PatchMaster Serving Knoxville,” remarked PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara. “We are confident that David’s leadership will elevate PatchMaster Serving Knoxville to new heights, providing unmatched service to the community.”
PatchMaster Serving Knoxville officially re-opened on April 1, 2024. For inquiries or to schedule a drywall repair service, visit knoxville.patchmaster.com or call (865) 235-1461
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
email us here
