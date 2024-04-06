Exploring Investment Opportunities in Pereira, Colombia: Núcleo Constructora Will Host "Nuestra Tierra" Virtual Event
The event will take place virtually this Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM, local time in Colombia (8:00 PM Eastern Time USA).PEREIRA, RISARALDA, COLOMBIA, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Núcleo Constructora is pleased to invite investors and Colombians abroad to an exclusive virtual event that will offer exciting investment opportunities in the prosperous Coffee region of Colombia. Under the title "Nuestra Tierra" Virtual Event inviting exploration of opportunities to invest in the charm of the Coffee Axis, this event will showcase projects such as Olmo, Entre Parques, and Lino, and provide valuable information about the advantages of investing in this unique tourist region of Latin America.
Event Details:
What: Presentation & Introduction of investment opportunities in the Coffee region of Colombia.
How: The event will take place virtually through this online platform. Free access link HERE!
When: Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 7:00 PM, local time in Colombia (8:00 PM Eastern Time USA).
The Coffee region, with Pereira at its core, stands out as an ideal option for investment and quality of life. The strategic location, economic growth, infrastructure, and tourist potential make Pereira the best destination to live in Colombia.
Núcleo Constructora, with 30 years of experience in the region, offers projects tailored to the needs of each investor, with flexible payment plans and interest-free options, making it the perfect ally for investment. Additionally, the support of Colvivienda facilitates the purchasing process for residents abroad, from start to finish.
Those interested in exploring investment opportunities in the Coffee region are cordially invited to join the virtual event on April 7, 2024.
For more information and additional details on the types of projects being sought, please fill out this FORM.
note: The Virtual event will be in Spanish.
For more information or press inquiries, please contact:
FLIC MEDIA
email us here