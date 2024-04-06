Fruit, vegetable exports likely to soar to record levels

VIETNAM, April 6 - HCM CITY – Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable exports could reach record levels in 2024, especially with the country working on an export protocol for fresh coconut and frozen durian with China this year.

In the first quarter the exports topped US$1 billion for the first time after increasing by 25.8 per cent year-on-year.

Đặng Phúc Nguyên, general secretary of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said durian accounts for a majority of the exports, and would increase further since the Central Highlands is entering harvest season.

If Việt Nam can export the two products to China, fruit and vegetable exports would see significant growth, he said.

The revenues from each could be up to $300 million, which would see fruit and vegetable exports exceed $6 billion in 2024, he added.

Cao Bá Đăng Khoa, general secretary of the Việt Nam Coconut Association, said businesses are excited that they can export coconut to China as soon as the protocol is signed.

He urged the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development to strictly manage farming areas and packing companies’ codes and product traceability.

Nguyên said farmers and businesses need to pay attention to crop protection agent residues used on their crops that are exported to China.

Farmers should adopt VietGAP (Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices) standards, he added.

​Đoàn Thúy Giang, chairman of Vĩnh Khang Group Joint Stock Company, said his company exports durian to China and plans to invest in cold storages and export the fruit in frozen form.

China has huge demand for durian, and since Vietnamese durian is equal in quality to Thailand’s, Chinese businesses pay attention to it thanks to competitive prices.

The Plant Protection Department and agriculture ministry stated that it is important to step up oversight of farms and packing facilities to control quality from the early stages of production.

Local authorities need to encourage businesses to invest in infrastructure, semi- and deep processing, preservation, and cold storage, they added. – VNS