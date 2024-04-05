Here, Together: The 2024 Cal Poly Humboldt Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition April 6 – April 27

This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Art + Film Department:

Cielito Valles A Hug Farewell low fire ceramics, glazes and underglaze, acrylic, 2023, 12” x 12”

Here, Together: The 2024 Cal Poly Humboldt Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition opens Saturday, April 6th, in the Anderson Gallery of the Morris Graves Museum of Art. There will be a reception during Arts Alive on April 6th, 6-9pm. The show will run through April 27th.

Here, Together features artwork from the portfolios of Humboldt’s 2024 Bachelor of Fine Arts program graduates: Lance Gabriele Bensan, Lacey Condon, Ruthann Goodfield, Hunter Howe, Karina Juarez, Jesse Morales, Ares Munguia, Sam Poplewko, Cielito Valles, and Cello Wicklin. The included work represents the culmination of their artistic inquiries over several academic years. Here, Together integrates a broad range of thematic concerns and media including ceramics, painting, assemblage, illustration, and jewelry. The exhibition showcases the accomplishments of the BFA students and the breadth of Cal Poly Humboldt’s Art + Film Department offerings and concentrations.

Morris Graves Museum of Art is located at 636 F Street in Eureka, California. The Museum is open from 12 – 5 pm Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors (age 65 and over) and for students with ID. Children 17 and under and museum members are always free. Families with EBT cards can visit for free any day. The first Saturday of every month- including the Arts Alive event- is all-day free admission.

Sam Poplewko The Serenity Waterfall, acrylic on canvas, 2024, 3’ x 4’