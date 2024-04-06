Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on April 13

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, April 13. Meet leader Paul Wilson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on the web of organisms that decompose, reuse, and fix carbon, phosphorus, and nitrogen, plus learning a bit about lichens. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
