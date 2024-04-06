Submit Release
State Police Investigate Crash In Carroll Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(Finksburg, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Carroll County yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2:17 pm yesterday afternoon, Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack were dispatched to Baltimore Boulevard (MD RT 140) and Cedarhurst Road, in Finksburg, Maryland for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash.  

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2000 Nissan Xterra, Alyssa Marie Lowery, 30, of Taneytown was traveling westbound on Baltimore Boulevard when she struck a 2021 Honda CRV, being driven by Christine Murphy Walls, 63, of Severna Park head-on. Also traveling in the Honda was a 5-year-old boy.  The two adults and one child were flown to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.  

Emergency medical service personnel from the Reese Volunteer Fire Company and MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash. Investigators believe impairment may have contributed to the crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the incident. The investigation continues…

###

CONTACT:    Westminster Barrack “G”, msp.westminster@maryland.gov

