HCM City office tenants increasingly look for green buildings

VIETNAM, April 6 - HCM CITY – Tenants in HCM City are increasingly looking for green offices with good amenities that providing a clean working environment for their employees, according to Savills Việt Nam.

To meet this need, developers have built many green, environmentally friendly office buildings.

Việt Nam is considered a potential destination in the flexible office trend, and has a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups who prioritise renting green offices.

Owners of these businesses often do not use traditional offices, and so co-working spaces have been widely developed.

Employees too now prioritise working for businesses with flexible workspaces.

Việt Nam has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, which will influence the trend of leasing office space that meets green standards such as LEED and Green Mark in future.

Considered a top project in HCM City that can meet the strict evaluation criteria of Singapore’s Green Mark standard, the UOA Tower office building in District 7 provides tenants with a green space with a sustainable and user-friendly design.

It has 23 floors and four basements with a total usable area of up to 28,464sq.m, with units of 150 - 1,000sq.m to meet all rental needs.

According to Savills, Việt Nam is achieving progress in green building certification, and currently has 20 LEED or Green Mark certified office buildings, 17 in HCM City and three in Hà Nội.

Elke Kornalijnslijper, head of sustainability consulting, the Asia Pacific, said 87 per cent of real estate occupiers surveyed across the Asia-Pacific are targeting 100 per cent green certified portfolios by 2030.

Experts say that, today, leasing offices in green-certified buildings is gradually becoming normal and even a must-have criterion for most tenants in Asia-Pacific.

Additionally, more and more companies are adopting sustainability strategies such as energy audits, furnishings and green leases to achieve sustainable workplaces.

Many businesses' Net Zero emissions targets are now driving decarbonisation strategies across Asia-Pacific office rental portfolios. – VNS