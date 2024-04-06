06 April 2024

The official visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan has ended

On April 5, 2024, the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tajikistan ended.

On this day, as part of an official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a working meeting with the participation of some Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers and other relevant leaders. Issues related to the current state of bilateral cooperation and its prospects were discussed.

Then, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda.

During the exchange of views on promising vectors of interaction, it was noted that an important place in the development of constructive Turkmen-Tajik cooperation is given to contacts through national parliaments.

In modern conditions, parliamentary diplomacy takes on special significance. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan, paying great attention to promoting this format of diplomatic activity, is actively developing interparliamentary relations with different countries of the world.

At the end of the meeting, Arkadag and the speaker of the lower house of the Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan exchanged best wishes to each other and the fraternal peoples of both countries.

As part of the official visit, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda.

During the meeting, the subject of interesting discussion was the topic of trade and economic cooperation, which is one of the main areas of bilateral partnership. It was emphasized that in the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, an important role is assigned to the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, as well as the Turkmen-Tajik Business Council.

Stressing that Turkmenistan and Tajikistan intend to continue to interact fruitfully on the entire range of issues on the agenda of interstate cooperation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Kohir Rasulzoda expressed confidence that an equal, mutually beneficial partnership between our countries will further strengthen and develop for the benefit of friendly peoples.

On the same day, a meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took place at the Government Residence.

During the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted with satisfaction the meaningfulness and fruitfulness of the negotiations and meetings held in Dushanbe, which took place in the atmosphere of openness, mutual understanding and trust inherent in bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the visit and the signed bilateral documents will serve the further dynamic development of Turkmen-Tajik cooperation, which is given a strategic nature.

Having completed the program of the official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, Arkadag proceeded to the Dushanbe International Airport and departed for homeland.