Senate Bill 1121 Printer's Number 1482
PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - The commission shall have and may exercise all powers and
duties necessary or appropriate to carry out and effectuate the
commission's purposes, including:
(1) A dvance bilateral trade and investment between
Pennsylvania and Ireland.
(2) Initiate joint action on policy issues of mutual
interest to Pennsylvania and Ireland.
(3) Promote business and academic exchanges between
Pennsylvania and Ireland.
(4) Encourage mutual economic support between
Pennsylvania and Ireland.
(5) Encourage mutual investment in the infrastructure of
Pennsylvania and Ireland.
(6) For the purposes of defraying the administrative
expenses of the commission and implementing and administering
the provisions of this chapter, raise and accept financial
assets through direct solicitations or other fundraising
events alone or in conjunction with other persons.
(7) Adopt bylaws, if necessary.
(8) Address other issues as determined by the
commission.
§ 1509. Report.
The commission shall report its findings, results and
recommendations to the Governor and the General Assembly within
one year of the commission's initial organizational meeting and
by February 1 of each succeeding year for the activities in the
preceding calendar year. The report shall be in writing and
include recommendations as deemed appropriate by the commission
to effectuate the commission's purposes.
§ 1510. Money, gifts, grants and bequests.
