Senate Bill 1121 Printer's Number 1482

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - The commission shall have and may exercise all powers and

duties necessary or appropriate to carry out and effectuate the

commission's purposes, including:

(1) A dvance bilateral trade and investment between

Pennsylvania and Ireland.

(2) Initiate joint action on policy issues of mutual

interest to Pennsylvania and Ireland.

(3) Promote business and academic exchanges between

Pennsylvania and Ireland.

(4) Encourage mutual economic support between

Pennsylvania and Ireland.

(5) Encourage mutual investment in the infrastructure of

Pennsylvania and Ireland.

(6) For the purposes of defraying the administrative

expenses of the commission and implementing and administering

the provisions of this chapter, raise and accept financial

assets through direct solicitations or other fundraising

events alone or in conjunction with other persons.

(7) Adopt bylaws, if necessary.

(8) Address other issues as determined by the

commission.

§ 1509. Report.

The commission shall report its findings, results and

recommendations to the Governor and the General Assembly within

one year of the commission's initial organizational meeting and

by February 1 of each succeeding year for the activities in the

preceding calendar year. The report shall be in writing and

include recommendations as deemed appropriate by the commission

to effectuate the commission's purposes.

§ 1510. Money, gifts, grants and bequests.

