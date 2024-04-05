Senate Bill 1143 Printer's Number 1483

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1483

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1143

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, BREWSTER, COSTA, HUGHES,

DILLON AND KANE, APRIL 5, 2024

REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for

classes of income; and providing for 529 savings account

employer contribution tax credit.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 303(a.7)(2)(i) of the act of March 4,

1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is

amended by adding a clause to read:

Section 303. Classes of Income.--* * *

(a.7) The following apply:

* * *

(2) (i) The following shall not be subject to tax under

this article:

* * *

