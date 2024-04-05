Submit Release
Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1484

PENNSYLVANIA, April 5 - rifle, machine gun and artillery fire.

(6) PFC Barber saved one soldier's life by performing a

tracheotomy with a mere ball-point pen.

(7) PFC Barber communicated despite a language barrier

and a time constraint, asking permission to borrow a horse

and buggy from a Frenchman to move and care for the wounded.

(8) PFC Barber was wounded while administering care to

fellow soldiers.

(9) Shrapnel from these wounds remained lodged in his

head and leg for the rest of his life.

(10) For his heroic actions, PFC Barber was awarded the

Distinguished Service Cross, the Bronze Star and the Purple

Heart with Oak Leaf Clusters.

(11) After his military service, PFC Barber graduated

from Johns Hopkins University. Upon finishing his degree at

Johns Hopkins University, he pursued another academic degree

at the Baltimore Chiropractic College, where he earned a

doctor of chiropractic degree.

(12) PFC Barber was a practicing chiropractor in

Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Havre de Grace, Maryland; Frederick,

Maryland; and Santa Monica, California.

(13) PFC Barber was the father of five children, Alexis,

Joseph, Alexander, Judith and RoseAnn.

(14) PFC Barber died October 14, 1986.

(15) PFC Barber is buried at Arlington National Cemetery

in Arlington, Virginia.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8404,

carrying Pennsylvania Route 56 over the Stony Creek River in the

City of Johnstown, Cambria County, is designated as the PFC Dr.

Alex W. Barber Memorial Bridge.

