Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1484

(6) PFC Barber saved one soldier's life by performing a
tracheotomy with a mere ball-point pen.
(7) PFC Barber communicated despite a language barrier
and a time constraint, asking permission to borrow a horse
and buggy from a Frenchman to move and care for the wounded.
(8) PFC Barber was wounded while administering care to
fellow soldiers.
(9) Shrapnel from these wounds remained lodged in his
head and leg for the rest of his life.
(10) For his heroic actions, PFC Barber was awarded the
Distinguished Service Cross, the Bronze Star and the Purple
Heart with Oak Leaf Clusters.
(11) After his military service, PFC Barber graduated
from Johns Hopkins University. Upon finishing his degree at
Johns Hopkins University, he pursued another academic degree
at the Baltimore Chiropractic College, where he earned a
doctor of chiropractic degree.
(12) PFC Barber was a practicing chiropractor in
Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Havre de Grace, Maryland; Frederick,
Maryland; and Santa Monica, California.
(13) PFC Barber was the father of five children, Alexis,
Joseph, Alexander, Judith and RoseAnn.
(14) PFC Barber died October 14, 1986.
(15) PFC Barber is buried at Arlington National Cemetery
in Arlington, Virginia.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8404,
carrying Pennsylvania Route 56 over the Stony Creek River in the
City of Johnstown, Cambria County, is designated as the PFC Dr.
Alex W. Barber Memorial Bridge.
